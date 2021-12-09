SBU Sports: Women’s Basketball battle tough but suffer first defeat of 2021-22 season at Fordham Arts & EntertainmentCommunitySportsStony Brook University by Press Release - December 9, 2021 0 16 #2 Earlene Scott keeps the ball away from her opponent during last Thursday's game. Photo from SB Athletics The Stony Brook University women’s basketball team (7-1) battled tough, but fell to Fordham (5-3), 71-59, on Dec. 2 at Rose Hill Gym. The result marked the end of the Seawolves’ seven-game winning streak to start the 2021-22 season. Stony Brook received a career-high offensive performance from senior guard Earlette Scott as she paced the scoring attack. The Brooklyn, N.Y. native finished the game with a career-high 24 points on 10-of-16 shooting from the field. Scott was the driving force on offense for the Seawolves as she recorded her first 20-plus point performance of her Stony Brook career. After trailing by 11 points at halftime, the Seawolves were able to get within two points of tying the game as they went on a 7-2 run to cut Fordham’s advantage to 39-37 with 6:45 to play in the third quarter after graduate forward Leighah-Amori Wool knocked down three consecutive free-throws. The two-point deficit was the closest that Stony Brook was able to get Fordham’s lead down to as the Rams closed out the third quarter on a 15-5 run to take a 54-42 lead into the fourth quarter. The Seawolves continued to battle in the fourth quarter and were once again able to get within four points of tying the game up. Scott cut Fordham’s lead to 59-55 with 5:25 to play in the game as she tallied two of her 11 second half points. Despite a gritty effort by Stony Brook, Fordham rallied to close out the game by outscoring the Seawolves, 12-4, down the stretch en route to the 71-59 win. STATS AND NOTES Scott poured in a career-high 24 points on 10-of-16 shooting from the field. The 10 made field goals and 16 field goal attempts were both career-high for the guard. In addition, she shot 2-of-3 from three-point range and a perfect 2-of-2 from the free-throw line. Scott pulled down five rebounds and dished out two assists in 31 minutes of play. Junior guard Gigi Gonzalez scored in double figures for the sixth time this season and has done so in three consecutive games. The guard scored 14 points on 5-of-12 shooting from the floor and went 4-of-5 from the free-throw line. Wool added nine points on 3-of-8 shooting and three rebounds in 27 minutes. Senior forward Nairimar Vargas-Reyes added two points and a team-high seven rebounds in 28 minutes off the bench. Graduate forward McKenzie Bushee finished the game with six points and six rebound in her second-straight start. Freshman guard Erin Turral made her collegiate debut and chipped in four points in 15 minutes off the bench. QUOTES FROM THE SEAWOLVES “Fordham is a good team and DeWolfe was hard to guard tonight. Without key players, we were still in position to win the game and that’s a positive. We will use tonight’s game as a learning lesson and fuel to continue to get better,” said head coach Ashley Langford. NEXT UP Stony Brook is back inside Island Federal Arena when it hosts Marist on Tuesday, December 7, at 7 p.m. The game is set to air on SNY and ESPN+ with Sam Neidermann (play-by-play) and Rob Pavinelli (analyst) on the call. Be sure to purchase your tickets now to be a part of the action!