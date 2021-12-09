Santa Claus visits historic Longwood Estate Arts & EntertainmentCommunityHolidaysKidsTown of Brookhaven by Press Release - December 9, 2021 0 20 1 of 5 Photo from Town of Brookhaven On Dec. 4, Town of Brookhaven Councilman Michael Loguercio was at historic Longwood Estate in Ridge to welcome Santa Claus to the Town’s annual “Santa, Trains, Old Fashion Sleigh Ride and Hot Cocoa” celebration. The traditional holiday event included a meet and greet with Santa for the children and their families, along with a holiday trains display, sleigh rides, popcorn and chestnuts that were “roasted on an open fire.” Hundreds of children and their families attended the celebration as Santa accepted the handwritten letters from each of the kids who took the time to share what they wanted for Christmas this year. Santa arrived in a Ridge Fire Department Fire Police Van driven by his favorite Elf, Councilman Loguercio. Mrs. Claus was in attendance, along with three more of Santa’s elves. Pictured left to right are Councilman Loguercio; Longwood High School student, Brianna Colon; Santa Claus; Longwood High School student Karah Molloy; Mrs. Claus and Councilman Loguercio’s Chief of Staff, Victoria Molloy. “I am always honored to host events that provide children and their families some old fashion family fun. As a special helper elf to Santa, the overwhelming happiness of the kids that day really make this so worthwhile year after year. Thank you to Santa, Mrs. Claus and all the other elves that took the day to help Santa and thank you to all the amazing men and women in our Parks Department for all their help in the preparation of this day,” said Councilman Loguercio. Photos from Town of Brookhaven