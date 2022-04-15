Kids Korner: April 14 to April 21, 2022

Programs

Recycled Crafts

Drop by The Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor on April 15 to 17, 20 to 21, and 23 to 24 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to create some fun, ocean-friendly crafts using recycled materials and your imagination! ​Free with admission of $6 adults, $5 kids/seniors. Call 367-3418.

Earth, Yay!

Sunken Meadow State Park, Sunken Meadow Parkway and Route 25A, Kings Park hosts a children program titled Earth, Yay! on April 16 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Earth Day is just around the corner! Children ages 3 to 5 and a caregiver are invited to join the staff in exploring nature through short walks, animal visitors, and crafts. $4 per child. To register, please visit Eventbrite.com and search #NatureEdventure.

Spring Discovery Days

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown offers Spring Discovery Days from April 18 to 22 for children ages 5 to 11. Each day will be a different natural science theme chock-filled with fun hands-on activities, interaction with the non-releasable wildlife, crafts, games, and much more. Parents can register their child/children for one day, two days, three days, four days, or the entire week. $85/day, $375/week, For more information, call 979-6344 or visit www.sweetbriarnc.org.

Spring Break on the Farm

Benner’s Farm, 56 Gnarled Hollow Road, East Setauket will host a Spring Break Camp for ages 4 to 14 from April 18 to 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Register for the full week or by the day. Children will start seeds for their own gardens, watch chicks hatch from eggs, help with farm chores and care for the new barnyard animals. There will be lots of crafts, games, tractor rides and trips to the BIG SWING! Call 689-8172.

Vanderbilt workshops

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport will present a series of workshops for children in grades K through 4 for spring break including Pollinators & Plants on April 18, Butterflies & Lifecycle Mobile on April 19 and Invertebrates & Bug Portrait on April 20. All workshops are held from 10 a.m. to noon with a fee of $20 per child. To register, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Earth Scientists

The Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor presents a drop in program, Earth Scientists, on April 19 from 1 to 3 p.m. Cleaning up Earth has never been more fun! Explore the dangerous effects of oil-spills and water run-off through an educator-led watershed model demonstration. Decorate your own fabric tote bag to reuse again and again. Fee is admission + $10 participant. Call 367-3418.

Scrimshaw Detectives

Calling private investigators! For the month of April, the Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor presents Scrimshaw Detectives! Spy around the museum and look for clues to uncover secret meanings hidden in scrimshaw art. When you complete your tasks, design and etch your own scrimshaw box to take home. For ages 5 and up. Admission plus $10 per participant.

Theater

‘Madagascar’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents Dreamworks’ Madagascar: A Musical Adventure from April 2 to May 8. Join Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe, Gloria the hip hip Hippo and, of course, those hilarious, plotting penguins as they escape from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien’s Madagascar. Filled with outlandish characters, adventure galore and an upbeat score, Madagascar will leave audiences with no choice but to “Move It, Move It!” All seats are $20. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

Disney’s ‘High School Musical Jr.’

We’re all in this together! Disney Channel’s smash hit musical comes to life at the Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. Main St., Smithtown in Disney’s High School Musical Jr. from April 15 to May 15. Troy, Gabriella and the students of East High must deal with issues of love, friends and family while balancing their classes and extra curricular activities. The show’s infectious, danceable songs will have you dancing in your seats! All seats are $25. To order, call 724-3700 or visit www.smithtownpac.org.

‘The Adventures of Peter Rabbit’

The Adventures of Peter Rabbit hops over to Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson from April 16 to May 7 (sensory sensitive performance on April 24). Peter, Flopsy, Mopsy, Cotton-Tail, Benjamin Bunny, the McGregors and all their friends come to life in this delightful musical adaption suggested by the characters created by Beatrix Potter. Fun for the entire family and a Theatre Three tradition for spring break! $10 per person. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

A Royal Princess Party

Come one, come all to a Royal Princess Party at the Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. Main St., Smithtown from April 18 to 22 at 11 a.m. Everyone’s favorite princesses return to the Royal Kingdom of Smithtown to get together and celebrate their stories. Join Royal Historians as they guide you through meeting each of the princesses, teaching the morals behind each of their stories and singing along to their favorite songs in this immersive play. Princesses, princes, and royal families of all ages are welcome to attend but must be with an adult at all times. The special surprises and magical touches make this show a royal treat! All seats are $16. To order, call 724-3700 or visit www.smithtownpac.org.