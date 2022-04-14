‘Five Creative Visions’ art exhibit heads to Mills Pond Gallery

1 of 6

As spring blooms on the North Shore, creativity blooms five-fold at the Smithtown Township Arts Council’s Mills Pond Gallery in St. James with a new exhibit titled Five Creative Visions. The show opens April 16. The exhibit will feature five artists — David P. Doran, Terence McManus, Jim Minet, Rob Roehrig and Melissa Vultaggio — each sharing their creative voice through a different medium including acrylic, oil, pastel, watercolor and photography.

Bellmore artist David P. Doran is a light film photographer using both 35mm and roll film cameras. A former member of the Camera Club of New York, his exhibit focuses on street photography influenced by Gary Winogrand (1928-1984). Most were taken in New York City, the capital of this genre. In recent years, street photography has been looked upon in some corners as somewhat shopworn. Doran adamantly disagrees stating, “The street is a river of life and such photos are to be considered as part of the tradition of social documentary photography.”

Mt. Sinai artist Terence McManus has always been fascinated by the human face. Primarily a self-taught artist, McManus’s art has been exhibited in hundreds of exhibitions in the New York metropolitan area, winning more than sixty awards in prestigious shows including The Butler Institute of American Art and The Pastel Society of America, among many others. “No two people are alike and what a person experienced in life is often written on the face. When I do a portrait I strive to capture the past, the present and to use a cliché, the soul of the person.”

Nesconset artist Jim Minet works mostly in oil, watercolor, and acrylic. He has exhibited his work across Long Island and in NYC and teaches at numerous spaces across Long Island. “My work is representational in nature but still very eclectic, I like to experiment with different mediums and styles. As people, we are fluid, dynamic, ever changing. My art will change because I will change. Ultimately I believe that whatever creative expression you give to the world — it is, and can only be, a reflection of yourself.”

Primarily a realist painter, Rob Roehrig of East Setauket focuses his creations mainly on landscapes and seascapes. He is especially attracted to scenes that highlight the contrast between sun and shadow. After raising a family and retiring from teaching, Roehrig took up oil painting and his new “career” as an artist took over. “Many of my paintings try to capture the beauty of the natural world. I feel fortunate to live in an area with scenic beaches, coves, wetlands and farms.”

Melissa Vultaggio of Massapequa art reflects her interest in theology, symbolism and synchronicity. She juxtaposes elements of reality with abstraction and surrealism using acrylic paint and mixed media. Her rhythmic compositions convey feelings of whimsy with elements of surprise inspired by visions she acquires in her dreams. Vultaggio’s enthusiasm for art education comes from her belief that young children’s creativity is at its peak, when young minds are free to imagine and explore, given the right motivation, artistic mediums and skills to experiment.

The Mills Pond Gallery, 660 Route 25A, St. James presents Five Creative Visions through May 13. The public is invited to an opening reception on April 16 from 2 to 4 p.m. to meet these talented artists and view their work. For more information, call 631-862-6575 or visit www.millspondgallery.org.