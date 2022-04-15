Northport Historical Society hosts Sunflowers for Ukraine painting event

Home for Spring Break? Come visit the Northport Historical Society, 215 Main St., Northport on Wednesday April 20 from noon to 2 p.m. for a fun afternoon painting session with 50% of the proceeds going to help those in need in Ukraine. Each child and adult will paint their own canvas with Sunflowers on a Starry Night background. Step-by-step painting instructions will be provided by artist Caitlyn Shea.

$40 covers 2 canvases and all materials. This event is open to ages 8+ with a parent or guardian. To register, call 631-757-9859 or visit www.northporthistorical.org.