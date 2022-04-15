Home Arts & Entertainment Northport Historical Society hosts Sunflowers for Ukraine painting event
Northport Historical Society hosts Sunflowers for Ukraine painting event
Home for Spring Break? Come visit the Northport Historical Society, 215 Main St., Northport on Wednesday April 20 from noon to 2 p.m. for a fun afternoon painting session with 50% of the proceeds going to help those in need in Ukraine. Each child and adult will paint their own canvas with Sunflowers on a Starry Night background. Step-by-step painting instructions will be provided by artist Caitlyn Shea.
$40 covers 2 canvases and all materials. This event is open to ages 8+ with a parent or guardian. To register, call 631-757-9859 or visit www.northporthistorical.org.