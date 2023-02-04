Karasmatic Day Spa opens second location in Port Jefferson

The Greater Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for Karasmatic Day Spa on Jan. 19. Based in Bayport for over 14 years, the full service day spa recently opened its second location at 41 North Country Road in Port Jefferson across from Mather Hospital.

The new location offers a wide range of services, including massages, facials, lasers, waxing, Botox, fillers, as well as state-of-the-art technologies and features four treatment rooms, a relaxation room, and a retail area where customers can purchase skincare and spa products.

“We are thrilled to bring our services to the Port Jefferson community,” said Kara Morris, owner of Karasmatic Day Spa. “Our customers can expect to receive the most advanced treatments such as EmSculpt Neo for muscle toning and body sculpting, Hydrafacial for deep cleansing and hydration, Clear + Brilliant laser for skin rejuvenation, DMK for skin revision and Morpheus 8 for skin tightening and wrinkle reduction. We believe that everyone deserves a little luxury in their lives, and we look forward to providing that to our new customers.”

The spa is open seven days a week by appointment only to accommodate busy schedules. Gift certificates and packages are also available for purchase. For more information, visit www.karasmaticdayspa.com or call 631-472-1005.