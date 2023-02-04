Score a touchdown at Emma Clark Library

Emma Clark Library, 120 Main St. Setauket will be hosting “Super Bowl Saturday” to add to the excitement before the big football game!

Elementary-aged kids and their families are welcome to stop by Emma Clark anytime between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday, February 11 to enjoy football-themed festivities. Games will include cornhole, “Pin-the-Football in the End Zone”, “Touchdown Toss” beanbag game, and a “Plinko” disc drop. There will be a raffle to win a special prize. And of course, the Library has plenty of books about football! Participants are encouraged to wear their favorite team’s jersey or football-themed attire. Have a ball at the Library…an afternoon spent there is always a touchdown!

There is no registration for this event, and it is geared towards children in kindergarten through 6th grade. Open to all. Anyone with questions should call 631-941-4080 or email [email protected]