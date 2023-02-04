Score a touchdown at Emma Clark Library

Izzy G. was the raffle winner of a previous event. Photo from Emma Clark Library

Emma Clark Library, 120 Main St. Setauket will be hosting “Super Bowl Saturday” to add to the excitement before the big football game!

Elementary-aged kids and their families are welcome to stop by Emma Clark anytime between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday, February 11 to enjoy football-themed festivities. Games will include cornhole, “Pin-the-Football in the End Zone”, “Touchdown Toss” beanbag game, and a “Plinko” disc drop. There will be a raffle to win a special prize. And of course, the Library has plenty of books about football! Participants are encouraged to wear their favorite team’s jersey or football-themed attire. Have a ball at the Library…an afternoon spent there is always a touchdown!

There is no registration for this event, and it is geared towards children in kindergarten through 6th grade.  Open to all. Anyone with questions should call 631-941-4080 or email [email protected]

