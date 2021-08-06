John W. Engeman Theater announces COVID-19 policy update

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport released the following press release this week: Due to the recent increase in Covid-19 cases and our ever changing public health safety environment, all patrons of The John W. Engeman Theater at Northport will need to be fully vaccinated* with an FDA-authorized vaccine to attend a performance. All patrons entering the theater must show proof of vaccination with their valid ID. A Vaccination Card or Excelsior Pass are both acceptable forms of proof.

At this time, we echo the CDC’s recommendation that all patrons wear a mask inside the theater unless actively eating or drinking.

Proof of vaccination will be required of all patrons over the age of 12. Children under the age of 12 may still attend performances with a fully vaccinated adult, but they will be required to wear a mask throughout their time at the theater .

Please understand these measures are in place for the safety and health of our patrons, employees and our community as a whole. We hope to continue providing beautiful memories and productions for as long as possible and these protocols will help us to do so. We thank you in advance for your cooperation and please feel free to contact us if you have any questions.

* “Fully vaccinated” means the performance date you are attending must be:

At least 14 days after your second dose of the Pfizer-BioNtech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, or

At least 14 days after your single dose of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine.