Stony Brook FD hosts outdoor screening of ‘The Goonies’ Aug. 7

The Stony Brook Fire Department, 1406 Stony Brook Road, Stony Brook hosts its 3rd annual Drive-In Movie Night fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 7 at 6:30 p.m. The movie of the evening will be “The Goonies.” Rain date is Aug. 21.

Plot: When two brothers find out they might lose their house they are desperate to find a way to keep their home. They find a treasure map and bring some friends along to find it. They are all out looking for the “X” and trying to get away from a group of bad guys who also want the treasure.

Rated PG, the 1985 film stars Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Corey Feldman, Jeff Cohen and Jonathan Ke Quan.

Tickets are $50 per car. Assorted sodas, popcorn, assorted boxes of candy, hamburger, cheeseburgers and hotdogs will be sold at the concession stand.

