LIM offers free admission to Carriage Museum this weekend

As it prepares for its new exhibitions in the Art Museum and History Museum, The Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook will offer free admission to its state of the art Carriage Museum, which includes eight renovated galleries that tell the story of transportation before the automobile, from Aug. 6 to 8 and Aug. 13 to 15 from noon to 5 p.m.

Three new exhibitions will open on Aug. 20 and run through Dec. 19:

Fire and Form: New Directions in Glass

Tiffany Glass: Painting with Color and Light

8th Annual LIMarts Members’ Exhibition, Fragile

For more information about admission, exhibitions and programs visit: longislandmuseum.org