Home Arts & Entertainment LIM offers free admission to Carriage Museum this weekend
LIM offers free admission to Carriage Museum this weekend
As it prepares for its new exhibitions in the Art Museum and History Museum, The Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook will offer free admission to its state of the art Carriage Museum, which includes eight renovated galleries that tell the story of transportation before the automobile, from Aug. 6 to 8 and Aug. 13 to 15 from noon to 5 p.m.
Three new exhibitions will open on Aug. 20 and run through Dec. 19:
Fire and Form: New Directions in Glass
Tiffany Glass: Painting with Color and Light
8th Annual LIMarts Members’ Exhibition, Fragile
For more information about admission, exhibitions and programs visit: longislandmuseum.org