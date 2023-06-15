John Porchia appointed to Suffolk County Water Authority board

The Suffolk County Legislature has appointed John M. Porchia, III of Wading River to the Board of the Suffolk County Water Authority. The unanimous vote came at the June 6 general meeting of the Legislature. He will serve the remainder of a five-year term that expires on May 28th, 2027. The seat was vacated by Charles Lefkowitz when he was appointed as Chairman of the SCWA Board.

“I am honored to be chosen by the Legislature to serve in this important position and am excited to get to work, serving the customers,” said Porchia. “We live in a great place that I am proud to call my home. We need to keep Suffolk County affordable for everyone and maintaining the already very low rates on our water bills is a part of that. I also know there are huge tasks ahead for SCWA to keep our water free of contaminants and protect our aquifer for future generations. I plan to bring my experience and knowledge to help tackle those challenges.”

Porchia is a practicing personal injury attorney with 20 years of experience. He specializes in motor vehicles accident, premise liability and job site accidents.

“John is going to bring an important perspective to the SCWA Board with his extensive experience,” said SCWA Chairman Lefkowitz. “He has a record of success throughout his professional career, and I am confident he will bring that skill with him to SCWA. I look forward to seeing his contributions to the organization.”