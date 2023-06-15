Paul Kazemier, Kathryn Paliotta promoted at NYCBS

1 of 2

New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) has announced the appointments of Paul Kazemier to Senior Vice President of Patient Communications and Kathryn Paliotta to Vice President of Patient Communications.

“Paul’s appointment as Senior Vice President of Patient Communications is a testament to his exceptional leadership in overseeing a team of over 275+ employees and his continued dedication to enhancing patient communication,” said Jeff Vacirca, MD, CEO of NYCBS. “His forward-thinking approach and adaptability to change will enable the organization to achieve improved outcomes for healthcare providers and patients, demonstrating our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our partners, patients, and the community.”

“Kathryn’s dedication and leadership have been invaluable to our organization, and we are thrilled to recognize her contributions with this well-deserved promotion,” said Vacirca. “Her extensive clinical background, coupled with her ability to effectively manage our patient communication departments, has allowed us to provide even better care and support to our patients. We look forward to seeing her continued success in her new role as Vice President of Patient Communications.”

“I am incredibly grateful for this promotion and the opportunity to continue to lead and grow my departments. It means the world to me,” said Kazemier. “My goal is to not only ensure the highest level of patient satisfaction and experience but also to foster an environment where employees can grow within the company and achieve their own success.”

“I am immensely grateful to have found my niche,” Paliotta said. “Working for an organization as diverse as ours has afforded me the privilege to care for patients across various specialties. I have also had the pleasure to learn from an inspiring group of mentors and look forward to growing my career at NYCBS.”

For more information, visit nycancer.com.