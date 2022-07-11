Jewish Summer Festival returns to Three Village

1 of 11

The Village Chabad once again welcomed community members to its Jewish Summer Festival on July 10. The event took place for the first time since 2018 on the Chabad’s property on Nicolls Road in East Setauket.

The Chabad postponed the festival, that in previous years was held at West Meadow Beach, in 2019 due to the construction of its new facility. The last two years, the festival was unable to be held due to the pandemic.

Approximately 250 people attended, according to Rabbi Motti Grossbaum.

Attendees enjoyed a barbecue and activities, which included face painting and giveaways. Tali Yess provided the music, and The Red Trouser Show, from New Hampshire, also performed stunts for everyone.