Alex Torres and His Latin Orchestra heads to Vanderbilt Museum July 15

Music, dancing, and romance will fill the night when Alex Torres and His Latin Orchestra return to the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum on Friday, July 15, for their 15th annual show, Spicy Sounds for a Hot Night. The event is a major Vanderbilt fundraiser.

A perennial favorite, the orchestra performs annually to sold-out audiences at the Vanderbilt, playing their original blend of Afro-Caribbean rhythms – including salsa, merengue, cha-cha, bomba, plena and Latin jazz. This critically acclaimed 11-piece ensemble, which tours throughout North and South America, has performed in hundreds of festivals and leading performing-arts centers throughout the world.

The Vanderbilt Estate grounds open at 6:00 pm. The performance, for listening and dancing, will be from 7:00 to 10:00 in the Celebration Tent. Guests are encouraged to bring a picnic dinner and enjoy the evening under the stars as the music and dancing start.

Tickets: $65. Table of 10: $650. To purchase tickets, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org or click below.

The orchestra, which has released 12 critically acclaimed CDs, has shared the stage and billings with such major acts as Tito Puente, Eddie Palmieri, Andy Montañez, Los Hermanos Moreno, Arturo Sandoval, Ray Barretto, Jane Burnette & The Spirits of Havana, King Changó, Arrested Development, Branford Marsalis, and the Count Basie and Woody Herman orchestras.

Visit www.alextorres.com