Independent bookstore set to open before new year

by Rita J. Egan - November 26, 2022

Mallory Braun, right, is set to open a new bookstore in Huntington Village. She was mentored by former Book Revue owner Richard Klein, left. Photo above by E. Beth Thomas; A new independent bookstore is set to open on New York Avenue in Huntington Village after one entrepreneur's yearlong journey to find a location. In the last few months, Mallory Braun has held pop-up events at businesses such as Nest in Northport. Photo from The Next Chapter's Facebook Page Many business owners struggled to keep their doors open during the COVID pandemic even after restrictions were lifted. One of the stores that shut its doors for good during 2021 was the Book Revue in Huntington village. However, former Book Revue store manager Mallory Braun, of Huntington, realized the importance of a community bookstore and launched a Kickstarter campaign on Nov. 1, 2021, to raise $250,000. Her hope was to open a new store in the village in the spirit of Book Revue. After 45 days on the crowdfunding platform, more than 2,200 people donated over $255,000. Opening a new bookstore didn't happen overnight though. Braun has spent several months acquiring books and records that were donated and sold to her and stored them at a warehouse. While she waited for the right location, the business owner and employees ran pop-up stores over the last few months in locations such as the Huntington Fall Festival, Nest on Main in Northport, Glen Cove's Southdown Coffee and more. The pop-ups were fun and successful, she said, and after the new store is open, she would like to do more. "It allows us to build relationships with local businesses," Braun said. Regarding finding the right location, the entrepreneur said she had to find a space that was big enough for the quantity of books she wanted to carry and hold events that she hopes to organize in the future. She said there were serious talks about a few locations until they found the storefront at 204 New York Ave. "This one was the one that has worked out, and it was the right choice," she said, adding that it's a five-minute walk from the old Book Revue building, in a northerly direction. A grand opening date has not been chosen yet, but she said the store will open in time for the holiday shopping season. Braun added there is still a lot of work to be done. The Next Chapter employees are still shelving books and vinyl records at the future store, and Richard Klein, former Book Revue co-owner, has also been helping her prepare for the big day. Braun, who specializes in used and rare items, is currently ordering new books. She said it would enable her to have authors visit for book signings, something she said customers enjoy. "I don't know how long it's going to take to build up the same type of author as Book Revue had, but it's important, and we've already been working on it," Braun said. She added that people have been volunteering to help get the store ready. Anyone interested in helping can reach the store by emailing: [email protected] For more information about The Next Chapter, visit the website www.thenextchapterli.com.