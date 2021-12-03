Home Arts & Entertainment Huntington Winter Farmers Market opens for the seasonPixabay photo Huntington Winter Farmers Market opens for the season Arts & EntertainmentCommunityGardeningTimes of Huntington-NorthportTown of Huntington December 3, 2021 0 4 Get your farm fix in the off-season when the Huntington Winter Farmers Market returns every Sunday, Dec. 5 to March 27, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Located behind the senior center at 423 Park Ave., Huntington, the Market has provided Long Island residents with a direct source of local produce and goods during the winter months since 2010. Visitors will find items ranging from hydroponic greens to artisan breads and vegan treats and everything in between. For more information, call 631-944-2661. SIMILAR ARTICLES Part one: Reflections on Jefferson’s Ferry’s 20th anniversary December 3, 2021 0 25 Holiday Tree Competition returns to Stony Brook Village Center December 3, 2021 0 23 NO COMMENTS Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment.