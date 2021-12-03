Smithtown residents usher in the holiday season

Members of the Great Hollow Middle School chorus at Smithtown's tree lighting Dec. 1. Photo by Joseph Cali
The Smithtown West High School choir performs at the town's tree lighting Dec. 1. Photo by Rita J. Egan
Smithtown High School West chorus members, Abby Staudt, Abby Nallan and Dara Schnur, show off their holiday sweaters. Photo by Rita J. Egan
A child pulls at Santa's beard at the Smithtown tree lighting Dec. 1. Photo by Rita J. Egan
The Smithtown Whisperettes perform at the Dec. 1 town tree lighting. Photo by Rita J. Egan
Santa grants children at the Dec. 1 Smithtown tree lighting. Photo by Rita J. Egan
Elected officials and children gather around Santa Claus at Smithtown's tree lighting Dec. 1. Photo by Rita J. Egan
Elected officials and children gather around Santa Claus at Smithtown's tree lighting Dec. 1. Photo by Joseph Cali

The Town of Smithtown hosted its annual Tree Lighting Ceremony at Town Hall on the evening of Dec.1.

The holiday event included choruses and kickline teams from local schools, a visit from Santa, snacks and more before elected town officials started the countdown to light Smithtown’s Christmas tree.

