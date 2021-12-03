Smithtown residents usher in the holiday season CommunityEventsTimes of Smithtown by Rita J. Egan - December 3, 2021 0 3 1 of 8 Members of the Great Hollow Middle School chorus at Smithtown's tree lighting Dec. 1. Photo by Joseph Cali The Smithtown West High School choir performs at the town's tree lighting Dec. 1. Photo by Rita J. Egan Smithtown High School West chorus members, Abby Staudt, Abby Nallan and Dara Schnur, show off their holiday sweaters. Photo by Rita J. Egan A child pulls at Santa's beard at the Smithtown tree lighting Dec. 1. Photo by Rita J. Egan The Smithtown Whisperettes perform at the Dec. 1 town tree lighting. Photo by Rita J. Egan Santa grants children at the Dec. 1 Smithtown tree lighting. Photo by Rita J. Egan Elected officials and children gather around Santa Claus at Smithtown's tree lighting Dec. 1. Photo by Rita J. Egan Elected officials and children gather around Santa Claus at Smithtown's tree lighting Dec. 1. Photo by Joseph Cali The Town of Smithtown hosted its annual Tree Lighting Ceremony at Town Hall on the evening of Dec.1. The holiday event included choruses and kickline teams from local schools, a visit from Santa, snacks and more before elected town officials started the countdown to light Smithtown’s Christmas tree.