Huntington Summer Arts Festival returns to Heckscher Park June 24

The Huntington Arts Council has announced the return of the Huntington Summer Arts Festival at the Chapin Rainbow Stage in Heckscher Park, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington from June 24 to Aug. 7. Now in its 57th year, the Festival will once again feature an abundance of exceptional music, dance and theatre performed by regional artists as well as those from around the U.S. and the world.

“The Huntington Summer Arts Festival is a cultural mainstay of Long Island and reflects our strong sense of community as we come together to celebrate the arts in an inclusive, family friendly environment. The Huntington Arts Council is proud to be the steward, in partnership with the Town of Huntington, of this FREE summer series,” said Kieran Johnson, Executive Director of the Huntington Arts Council.

“Our lineup is composed of a wide variety of artistic genres featuring something for everyone. Whether it be Women in Jazz week, Plaza Theatricals’ presentation of “Tick, Tick … Boom!,” or “How I Became a Pirate” for family night, Huntington Community Band, or Orchestra L.I. with David Stewart Wiley, I encourage everyone to come to a show; you won’t be disappointed. I hope to see you there!” he added.

Most performances start at 8 p.m. with family shows starting at 7 p.m. Shows are rain or shine unless weather is severe.

Opening weekend features the truly innovative and incandescent Cyrille Aimee on June 24; followed by Plaza Theatrical’s production of the iconic Lerner & Loewe musical Camelot on June 25; and wrapping up the weekend on June 26 will be the Symphonic Pops of L.I. with conductor Stephen Michael Smith. For the full season schedule, visit www.huntingtonarts.org.