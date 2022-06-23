Legislator Sarah Anker announces upcoming Summer Community Concerts

Suffolk County Legislator Sarah Anker is pleased to announce the Suffolk County Summer Community Concert Series in collaboration with community organizations including North Shore Youth Council, the Longwood Alliance, the Middle Island Civic Association, the Middle Island Fire Department, the Coram Civic Association, the Coram Fire Department, and the Ridge Civic Association.

“The summer community concerts have been instrumental in providing local performances with free-admission concerts across the district,” said Legislator Sarah Anker. “I encourage our community residents to attend these concerts that provide a wonderful entertainment venue for all ages. I thank the community organizations for their partnerships with my office.”

Concert Details:

Mount Sinai Community Concert with North Shore Youth Council

Featuring: BonJourney

Date: Sunday, July 10th

Time: 7:00PM

Location: North Shore Heritage Park 633 Mount Sinai Coram Rd, Mount Sinai

Coram Community Concert with the Coram Civic Association and the Coram Fire Department

Featuring: Southbound

Date: Saturday, July 16th (rain date July 17th)

Time: 7:00PM

Location: Coram Fire Department 303 Middle Country Rd, Coram

Middle Island Community Concert with Longwood Alliance, Middle Island Civic Association and the

Middle Island Fire Department

Featuring: 70’s Rock Band Parade

Date: Saturday, July 23rd

Time: 6:00PM

Location: Middle Island Fire Department 31 Arnold Dr, Middle Island

Ridge Community Concert with the Ridge Civic Association

Featuring: Abby Normal

Date: Sunday, July 24th (rain date July 31st)

Time: 4:00PM

Location: The Historic Longwood Estate Smith Road, Ridge

*Donations of Mac and Cheese will be accepted and collected for Blessings in a Backpack*

Downtown Rocky Point Community Concert with North Shore Youth Council

Featuring: Swingtime

Date: Tuesday, August 2nd

Time: 7:00PM

Location: St Anthony of Padua Church 614 Route 25A, Rocky Point

Downtown Rocky Point Community Concert with North Shore Youth Council

Featuring: 45RPM

Date: Tuesday, August 23rd

Time: 7:00PM

Location: St Anthony of Padua Church 614 Route 25A, Rocky Point

Middle Island Community Concert with Longwood Alliance, Middle Island Civic Association and the

Middle Island Fire Department

Featuring: Battle of the Bands (9:00AM-4:00PM), and In The Groove (6:00PM-8:00PM)

Date: Saturday, August 27th (rain date August 28th)

Time: 9:00AM-9:00PM

Location: Middle Island Fire Department, 31 Arnold Dr, Middle Island

There is no charge for admission to the concerts. For more information about the concerts, please contact the office of Legislator Sarah Anker’s office at (631) 854-1600.