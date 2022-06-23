Legislator Sarah Anker announces upcoming Summer Community Concerts
Suffolk County Legislator Sarah Anker is pleased to announce the Suffolk County Summer Community Concert Series in collaboration with community organizations including North Shore Youth Council, the Longwood Alliance, the Middle Island Civic Association, the Middle Island Fire Department, the Coram Civic Association, the Coram Fire Department, and the Ridge Civic Association.
“The summer community concerts have been instrumental in providing local performances with free-admission concerts across the district,” said Legislator Sarah Anker. “I encourage our community residents to attend these concerts that provide a wonderful entertainment venue for all ages. I thank the community organizations for their partnerships with my office.”
Concert Details:
Mount Sinai Community Concert with North Shore Youth Council
Featuring: BonJourney
Date: Sunday, July 10th
Time: 7:00PM
Location: North Shore Heritage Park 633 Mount Sinai Coram Rd, Mount Sinai
Coram Community Concert with the Coram Civic Association and the Coram Fire Department
Featuring: Southbound
Date: Saturday, July 16th (rain date July 17th)
Time: 7:00PM
Location: Coram Fire Department 303 Middle Country Rd, Coram
Middle Island Community Concert with Longwood Alliance, Middle Island Civic Association and the
Middle Island Fire Department
Featuring: 70’s Rock Band Parade
Date: Saturday, July 23rd
Time: 6:00PM
Location: Middle Island Fire Department 31 Arnold Dr, Middle Island
Ridge Community Concert with the Ridge Civic Association
Featuring: Abby Normal
Date: Sunday, July 24th (rain date July 31st)
Time: 4:00PM
Location: The Historic Longwood Estate Smith Road, Ridge
*Donations of Mac and Cheese will be accepted and collected for Blessings in a Backpack*
Downtown Rocky Point Community Concert with North Shore Youth Council
Featuring: Swingtime
Date: Tuesday, August 2nd
Time: 7:00PM
Location: St Anthony of Padua Church 614 Route 25A, Rocky Point
Downtown Rocky Point Community Concert with North Shore Youth Council
Featuring: 45RPM
Date: Tuesday, August 23rd
Time: 7:00PM
Location: St Anthony of Padua Church 614 Route 25A, Rocky Point
Middle Island Community Concert with Longwood Alliance, Middle Island Civic Association and the
Middle Island Fire Department
Featuring: Battle of the Bands (9:00AM-4:00PM), and In The Groove (6:00PM-8:00PM)
Date: Saturday, August 27th (rain date August 28th)
Time: 9:00AM-9:00PM
Location: Middle Island Fire Department, 31 Arnold Dr, Middle Island
There is no charge for admission to the concerts. For more information about the concerts, please contact the office of Legislator Sarah Anker’s office at (631) 854-1600.