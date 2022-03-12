Huntington Arts Council appoints new Executive Director

The Huntington Arts Council has announced that the Board of Directors has chosen Kieran Johnson as the organization’s new Executive Director.

Most recently HAC’s Director of Community Partnerships and Development, Johnson has been an integral part of the organization since first joining as Business Manager in July of 2017. He currently serves as the Town of Huntington’s Chair of the Public Art Advisory Committee and Co-Chair of the Huntington Township Chamber of Commerce Arts & Experiences Committee. Prior to HAC Johnson was Operations Manager at Volunteer Lawyers for the Arts, Office Manager/Financial Coordinator for the Richard Avedon Foundation, served as the Chair for the Society for Photographic Education North East, and on the The Penumbra Foundations Associate Board.

Johnson’s work over the last several years has focused on expanding the reach and depth of the Huntington Arts Council. He has dedicated his time as a cultural steward, building meaningful community relationships/partnerships, targeted art initiatives, and strengthening the financial platform of the organization.

“I’m honored to be the next Executive Director of the Huntington Arts Council with its storied history, and it’s stewardship of the arts on Long Island. My lifelong passion has been about increasing accessibility, opening doors, and enforcing that the arts are for everyone,” said Johnson.

An educator and practicing artist, Johnson has exhibited his photographs in New York City at New Century Artists, Rogue Space, and Greenpoint Gallery as well as throughout Michigan at ActiveSite in Grand Rapids, and Delta College in Saginaw. More recent exhibitions include Huntington Art Center, NY, The Memorial Gallery at SUNY Farmingdale, NY, Project Basho in Philadelphia, PA, Ricoh Photo Gallery in Tokyo, Japan and the Lubeznik Center for the Arts, Michigan City, Indiana along with being included in the Postcard Collective. In addition to exhibiting his work, he has lectured at Adrian College, Commack High School on Long Island, New York, and at the SPE Conference in Cleveland, Ohio.Johnson holds a BFA from Purchase College School of Art and Design and an MFA from Kendall College of Art and Design.

Johnson fills the Executive Director position vacated by Marc Courtade who retired on Feb. 28 after 7 years with the HAC.