Honoring the fallen: Town of Huntington hosts 9/11 memorial service

By Daniel Palumbo

Town of Huntington residents, elected officials and family of those who died on 9/11 gathered in front of the Heckscher Museum of Art in Huntington Sunday, Sept. 10, where they honored fallen first responders and citizens during a patriotic memorial service.

Following opening remarks and reflections by Town of Huntington Supervisor Ed Smyth (R), speakers paid several tributes for the lives lost. The service also included a presentation of the colors, a recital of the Pledge of Allegiance and a rendition of the national anthem performed by the Faith Missionary Youth Choir.

Before the afternoon’s services concluded, Smyth joined fellow council members as they read aloud the names of the town’s fallen residents from that fateful occasion. Each fallen individual was met with a placement of roses to commemorate their life.