Never Forget: Town of Smithtown and chamber host 9/11 memorial service

1 of 4

By Raymond Janis

The Town of Smithtown in conjunction with the Smithtown Chamber of Commerce conducted the annual 9/11 memorial service Monday afternoon at 4 p.m., Sept. 11, honoring the lives lost and the sacrifices made during the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center.

Town Supervisor Ed Wehrheim (R) presided over the service, which was well attended by members of the Town Board, New York State officials, the clergy, U.S. service members, local business leaders and residents.

Wehrheim said the annual ceremony fulfills “a promise made 22 years ago” to honor the victims, keeping their memories alive within the community.

“We pay respects to our friends and neighbors and grieve their loss together,” he said. “But we also reclaim a spirit of unity, faith and resilience that served us as a light of hope through our darkest of hours.”

The service included a name-reading ceremony of the 53 Smithtown residents who were killed during the attacks, ending with attendees placing roses upon the 9/11 memorial fountain.