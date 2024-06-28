Hollywood glamour at Ward Melville High School’s senior prom

Hollywood glamour at Ward Melville High School’s senior prom

by -
0 5
1 of 13
Scene from the 2024 Ward Melville High School senior prom on June 25. Photo by Samantha Rutt
Scene from the 2024 Ward Melville High School senior prom on June 25. Photo by Samantha Rutt
Scene from the 2024 Ward Melville High School senior prom on June 25. Photo by Samantha Rutt
Scene from the 2024 Ward Melville High School senior prom on June 25. Photo by Samantha Rutt
Scene from the 2024 Ward Melville High School senior prom on June 25. Photo by Samantha Rutt
Scene from the 2024 Ward Melville High School senior prom on June 25. Photo by Samantha Rutt
Scene from the 2024 Ward Melville High School senior prom on June 25. Photo by Samantha Rutt
Scene from the 2024 Ward Melville High School senior prom on June 25. Photo by Samantha Rutt
Scene from the 2024 Ward Melville High School senior prom on June 25. Photo by Samantha Rutt
Scene from the 2024 Ward Melville High School senior prom on June 25. Photo by Samantha Rutt
Scene from the 2024 Ward Melville High School senior prom on June 25. Photo by Samantha Rutt
Scene from the 2024 Ward Melville High School senior prom on June 25. Photo by Samantha Rutt
Scene from the 2024 Ward Melville High School senior prom on June 25. Photo by Samantha Rutt

By TBR Staff

On the evening of June 25, Ward Melville High School transformed into a scene straight out of Hollywood for its highly anticipated senior prom. The event, held at the lavishly decorated high school, was a night of glitz and glamour, where students walked the red carpet and enjoyed an evening of unforgettable memories.

This year’s prom featured a Hollywood theme, with the front entrance of the high school resembling a movie premiere. Signs reading “A Red Carpet Affair” and an illuminated backdrop reminiscent of the iconic Hollywood sign added to the ambiance. Each year, a committee of volunteers spends countless hours transforming both the interior and exterior, rendering the school unrecognizable for this milestone event.

As the sun set, students arrived in a procession of limousines, classic cars, party buses, and even a boat, dressed to the nines in stunning gowns and sharp tuxedos. The red carpet entrance was a highlight, with students posing for photos as if they were celebrities attending a premiere.

The ambiance was electric, filled with cheers and the clicking of cameras capturing every glamorous moment.

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0 37

0 46

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply