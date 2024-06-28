Hollywood glamour at Ward Melville High School’s senior prom

1 of 13

By TBR Staff

On the evening of June 25, Ward Melville High School transformed into a scene straight out of Hollywood for its highly anticipated senior prom. The event, held at the lavishly decorated high school, was a night of glitz and glamour, where students walked the red carpet and enjoyed an evening of unforgettable memories.

This year’s prom featured a Hollywood theme, with the front entrance of the high school resembling a movie premiere. Signs reading “A Red Carpet Affair” and an illuminated backdrop reminiscent of the iconic Hollywood sign added to the ambiance. Each year, a committee of volunteers spends countless hours transforming both the interior and exterior, rendering the school unrecognizable for this milestone event.

As the sun set, students arrived in a procession of limousines, classic cars, party buses, and even a boat, dressed to the nines in stunning gowns and sharp tuxedos. The red carpet entrance was a highlight, with students posing for photos as if they were celebrities attending a premiere.

The ambiance was electric, filled with cheers and the clicking of cameras capturing every glamorous moment.