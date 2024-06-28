Ixchel brings authentic Mexican cuisine to East Setauket

By Evan McAteer

Located in Old Town Road, East Setauket where Old Fields Tavern once operated, Ixchel Mexican Cuisine opened officially in December 2023.

In a conversation with co-owner Daphnee Munar, she recounted a dream of opening a Mexican restaurant of their own with her husband Juan, backed by over 10 years of experience in the restaurant industry and a deep reverence for Mexican culture and cuisine.

“It was a very early decision that we made to focus on Mexican cuisine,” Munar said, expressing that Ixchel is proud to serve “100% authentic” fare.

When discussing the location in the East Setauket for Ixchel, Munar detailed the benefits of opening a restaurant in a place close to home, and how the location benefited the final concept for authenticity. Being residents of East Setauket themselves, she praised the community that greeted Ixchel with warmth. Juan and Daphnee are parents as well as restaurant owners, so living close to their new business is nothing but a bonus.

The inspiration for the restaurant itself was a point of great interest during the conversation. Munar once again stressed the importance of adhering to authenticity in everything Ixchel does when it comes to their cuisine, focusing on food staples prevalent in Mexican and Mayan culture, such as corn, squash, fish and various herbs.

Munar explained what elements make Mexican cuisine uniquely delicious. “Simple ingredients for, let’s say a taco, can be amazing on their own, and then can be elevated further like some of the dishes we make,” she said.

The name of the restaurant has its own interesting background. Ixchel is the name given to the Mayan moon goddess, linked with harvest times, rainfall and fertility. Juan and Daphnee found the name early on when researching Mayan cultural elements and it felt incredibly inspirational to them.

Daphnee emphasized that the restaurant was not a solo effort, but something born from team building and cooperation. She also highlighted Ixchel’s lead chef, Amelia Sanchez, praising her work, dedication to her craft and the fact that she is a woman in a position predominantly held by men.

“We have incredible staff — our chefs, our hosts and hostesses, our servers. Everyone matters, it’s not just me,” Munar said.

Ixchel Mexican Cuisine is open at 130 Old Town Road, East Setauket. The restaurant has an official website, which contains more information about their story, menu and drink selections, as well as a reservations tab. The website can be found at: ixchelmexicancuisine.com.