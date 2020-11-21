Holiday Gift & Toy Drive-Thru comes to St. James

Save the date! The St. James Fire Department Engine Company #1 will be spearheading a St. James Community Holiday Gift & Toy Drive-Thru at Gyrodyne/Flowerfield on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 5 and 6 from 12 to 4 p.m.

Visitors will enter via the Gyrodyne entrance on Route 25A. Admission is free but please bring an unwrapped toy or gift card to donate.

Santa will be there on a Fire Engine (aka sleigh) to allow for parents to snap a photo of “the Big Guy” with their children, socially distanced of course! There will be live holiday music playing throughout the day, courtesy of Celebrate St. James and funded by a grant from the Suffolk County Department of Parks, and a mailbox in which kids can mail their letters to Santa.

All proceeds will be distributed by the Smithtown Township Emergency Food Pantry to families and children in our community so every child will have a happy holiday. (CDC COVID guidelines will be followed.) For more information or questions, email [email protected]