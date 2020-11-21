MPMS Historical Society and Port Jeff Ferry Company Support Local Food Pantry

On Nov. 15, Brookhaven Councilwoman Jane Bonner (R-Rocky Point) visited the historic Daniel Hawkins House in Miller Place to support a food drive held by the Miller Place Mount Sinai Historical Society and The Bridgeport & Port Jefferson Steamboat Company. The drive will benefit the Mt. Sinai Congregational Church Island Heart Food Pantry, located at 643 Middle Country Road in Middle Island which operates out of the Mount Sinai Church.

“The pandemic is having a severe impact on so many people who are struggling every day to feed themselves and their families,” Bonner said. “Island Heart Food Pantry is a lifeline in the community, and I thank Miller Place Mount Sinai Historical Society and Port Jefferson ferry for joining this effort. I urge everyone to donate whatever they can to help make the holidays a happier time for our neighbors in need.”

To learn how you can donate food or if you need food, please call 631-473-1582 or visit www.mpmshistoricalsociety.org.