Hill and Ugrinsky elected to serve on Port Jefferson Village’s Board of Trustees
Check back later for an updated story.
The village of Port Jefferson held its 2024 Village Trustee election on Tuesday, where only two of three potential candidates would be elected. As a result of the vote, Kyle Hill and Xena S. Ugrinsky will serve on the village’s board of trustees.
Hill received 796 votes, Ugrinsky received 673 votes and Marie Parziale received 449 votes.
