Heckscher Park transforms into an autumnal wonderland for Long Island Fall Festival

By Steven Zaitz and Michael Scro

The 29th annual Long Island Fall Festival returned to Heckscher Park in Huntington for the Columbus Day weekend.

Held from Oct. 6 through 9 and hosted by the Huntington Township Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Huntington, hundreds flocked to enjoy fall-themed entertainment, vendors from local businesses, live music and an array of rides, food and wine and lively demonstrations for families.

Despite the inclement weather during most of Saturday, Long Islanders were treated to entertainment at the Harry Chapin Stage, a carnival, a variety of food vendors, including a craft beer and wine tent, as well as games and rides for young and old alike.

Performances by the Fat Nicky and the Snacks, Rusty Spur Band, Fleetwood Macked, The Electric Dudes and The Day Trippers — a Beatles tribute band — headlined the weekend. Many youth and high school-aged acts graced the stage, too, including from the Nassau BOCES Long Island High School for the Arts, Munro Music of East Northport and Laura’s Dance & Fitness Studio of Huntington.

As fall weather settles in, the celebration proves each year to be a highlight for Huntington and Long Island, ushering in the crisp weather and keeping spirits alive and well to kick off the 2023 holiday season.