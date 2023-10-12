Centereach Cougars claw the Newfield Wolverines in local football rivalry

Centereach Cougars claw the Newfield Wolverines in local football rivalry

by -
0 2
1 of 20
Senior running back Manny Menendez plows up the middle for Centereach. Photo by Bill Landon
Senior wide receiver Joshua Ortiz bolts out of the backfield. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach quarterback TJ Doyle breaks free. Photo by Bill Landon
Senior running back Jason Zaita makes the catch. Photo by Bill Landon
Senior wide receiver LaRawn Robinson bolts out of the backfield. Photo by Bill Landon
Senior wide receiver LaRawn Robinson turns upfield. Photo by Bill Landon
Timeout, Newfield. Photo by Bill Landon
Newfield quarterback Sean Sullivan squirts through an opening. Photo by Bill Landon
Newfield quarterback Sean Sullivan throws over the middle. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach quarterback TJ Doyle throws to the sideline. Photo by Bill Landon
Halftime entertainment. Photo by Bill Landon
Senior running back Manny Menendez plows up the middle. Photo by Bill Landon
Senior running back Manny Menendez turns upfield. Photo by Bill Landon
Senior running back Jason Zaita makes the TD catch. Photo by Bill Landon
Senior running back Jason Zaita makes the TD catch. Photo by Bill Landon
Senior wide defensive back Joshua Ortiz with the interception. Photo by Bill Landon
Senior wide defensive back Joshua Ortiz after the INT turns upfield. Photo by Bill Landon
Senior running back Anthony Prince scores. Photo by Bill Landon
Senior running back Anthony Prince turns upfield. Photo by Bill Landon
Newfield linebacker David Spooner tackles LaRawn Robinson. Photo by Bill Landon

Newfield struck first at home on the second play from scrimmage on a flea-flicker play that went 74-yards on a pass play to Kenny Petit Frere to break the ice against crosstown rival Centereach Saturday, Oct 7. 

It would be Newfield’s only points in the game as the Cougars went to work when LaRawn Robinson punched in from short yardage for the touchdown and finished it running in for the two-point conversion for the lead.

Centereach quarterback T.J. Doyle on a keeper found the end zone and, with a two-point run after, took a 16-7 lead into the locker room. Robinson, a wide receiver, threw to Jason Zaita on a 13-yard touchdown pass-play to open the second half to make it a three-score lead. Centereach senior running back Anthony Prince broke to the outside on a 12-yard run for his touchdown score and finished it by running in the two-pointer after, in the Cougar’s 32-7 victory in the Division II matchup.

— Photos by Bill Landon

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0 6

0 8

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply