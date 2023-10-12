Three Village, Brookhaven officials express solidarity with Israel

Over 150 people gathered Monday night, Oct. 9, at the Village Chabad Center for Jewish Life & Learning in East Setauket for a gathering of prayer and solidarity for the Israeli people. Town of Brookhaven Supervisor Ed Romaine (R) and town Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich (D-Stony Brook) were among the many in attendance.

Rabbi Chaim Grossbaum shared words of inspiration and encouragement with all assembled. “Many are asking me what they can do to help,” said the rabbi. “My response is loud and clear. Aside from donating with your financial support for Israel, I encourage everyone to increase in deeds of goodness and kindness. We must add light to the world, and that is how we fight the darkness and the evil. It just takes one flame of light to chase away an entire room of darkness. Every good deed we do brings tremendous light to the world. And good always wins.”

The Village Chabad also organized a collection of urgent humanitarian equipment led by Three Village resident Ari Nezaria that was sent Tuesday night on a chartered cargo flight to Israel.