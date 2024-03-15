HealthyU health fair heads to Meadow Club in PJS on March 16

Mather Hospital invites the community to a HealthyU Spring Semester event at the Meadow Club, 1147 Route 112, Port Jefferson Station on Saturday, March 16 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Take part in a free seminar series and interactive health fair focused on your physical, emotional and financial well-being. Attend a variety of lectures including Know your numbers: a checklist for health after 60, Food, exercise and meditation as medicine, Get to know your gut, Managing diabetes and pre-diabetes, Protecting your healthcare wishes and The health benefits of a good night’s sleep.

To register, visit matherhospital.org/healthyu. For more information, call 631-476-2723.