SBU Sports: Men’s baseball never trails in 4-3 win against Siena

The Stony Brook men’s baseball team took a 2-0 lead in the first inning and never surrendered the advantage on the way to a 4-3 victory against the Siena Saints on March 9.

Nick Rizzo (2-1) started on the mound and picked up the win for Stony Brook (7-7). The southpaw went seven shutout innings while giving up three hits, allowing one walk and striking out four.

Ty Stout also made an impact on the mound for the Seawolves, throwing 1.1 shutout innings while allowing one hit, with no walks and two strikeouts. Matt Brown-Eiring led the way offensively for the Seawolves, going 2-for-4 in the ballgame with a double and an RBI. Cam Santerre put together a noteworthy effort as well, going 2-for-4 with a double. Erik Paulsen also contributed, going 1-for-4 for Stony Brook with a double and an RBI.

The Seawolves got the scoring started early, putting one run on the board in the bottom the first inning with the game still scoreless. Stony Brook plated two runs off of Siena pitching, one of which was driven in on a run-scoring double off the bat of Paulsen.

The Seawolves then held the Saints scoreless before expanding their lead in the fifth inning. Santerre came across to score the lone run of the inning for Stony Brook, which brought the score to 3-0 in favor of SBU.

Stony Brook kept Siena without a run before building their lead to 4-0 in the seventh inning. Siena put three runs on the scoreboard before the game was over, but Stony Brook still held on for the 4-3 win.

“Anytime you can sweep a series, home or away, it’s always fun,” said Stony Brook head coach Matt Senk. “Despite it being early in the year and the temperatures and weather, we had some really good crowds which helped us get it done… It’s good to see us play this well.”

Up next, the team will return to the diamond on March 15 at Seton Hall in Orange, New Jersey.