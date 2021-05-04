Home Arts & Entertainment Harbormen Chorus sings virtually for Mother’s Day
Harbormen Chorus sings virtually for Mother’s Day
Coming off a successful virtual singing Valentine program, the Stony Brook-based Harbormen Men’s Chorus is back in business with their offer of online entertainment for all beloved Mothers. Call 631-644-0129 to order this special Mother’s Day Love Song by an ensemble from the Chorus. It can be accessed at any time from any device for only $35. Satisfaction is always guaranteed. And Happy Mother’s Day! Also, you can keep up with the Harbormen Chorus at www.Harbormen.org