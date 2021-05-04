Newfield softball rallies against Smithtown West

Newfield’s #17 attempts the tag on Brook DaSilva who slides into second in League III action May 3. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown West senior Hailey Cinquemani safely on at first against Newfield May 3. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown West junior Kasey Verini lays down a bunt against Newfield May 3. Bill Landon photo
Newfield runner safely back at second base in League III action May 3. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown West freshman Angelina Savoretti makes the play at first on opening day May 3. Photo by Bill Landon
Eighth-grader Erin McDaid makes the play at third for the Bulls in their season opener against Newfield May 3. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown West freshman Heather Dufficy tracks down a fly ball deep In centerfield against Newfield at home May 3. Photo by Bill Landon
Freshman Samantha Dufficy fields an infield pop-up for the Bulls May 3. Bill Landon photo
Conference on the mound for Smithtown West in their season opener at home against Newfield. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown West senior Hailey Cinquemani takes a cut in a League III matchup at home against Newfield May 3. Bill Landon photo
Smithtown West catcher Hailey Cinquemani slides into second against Newfield May 3. Bill Landon photo

After a 23-month hiatus it was time to play ball Monday, May 3, when the Bulls of Smithtown West opened their softball season at home against Newfield.

The Wolverines struck first and took a three-run lead in the top of the fourth before Smithtown West retook the lead in the bottom of inning when Brook DaSilva’s bat drove in Hailey Cinquemani to take the first lead of the game. The Bulls scored what they thought was an insurance run in the bottom of the fifth before Newfield exploded in with four unanswered runs in the top of the seventh to win the game, 8-6.

Both teams are back in action May 5 when the Bulls travel to Huntington, and Newfield plays their home opener against North Babylon. Start times are 4 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. respectively.

