Newfield softball rallies against Smithtown West

After a 23-month hiatus it was time to play ball Monday, May 3, when the Bulls of Smithtown West opened their softball season at home against Newfield.

The Wolverines struck first and took a three-run lead in the top of the fourth before Smithtown West retook the lead in the bottom of inning when Brook DaSilva’s bat drove in Hailey Cinquemani to take the first lead of the game. The Bulls scored what they thought was an insurance run in the bottom of the fifth before Newfield exploded in with four unanswered runs in the top of the seventh to win the game, 8-6.

Both teams are back in action May 5 when the Bulls travel to Huntington, and Newfield plays their home opener against North Babylon. Start times are 4 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. respectively.