Harbor Jazz Festival returns to Stony Brook Village Sept. 20 to 23

The Jazz Loft, located along the charming Stony Brook waterfront and nearby historic village, presents the 8th Harbor Jazz Festival 2023 from Wednesday, Sept. 20 to Saturday, Sept. 23.

The four celebratory days of Jazz will feature internationally-known acts, including the Nicole Zuraitis Quintet, Warren Vache Ensemble, Sam Dillon/Andrew Gould Quintet, the Mingus Big Band, Hye Seon Hong Jazz Orchestra, and Tom Manuel and the Jazz Loft Big Band with vocalist Pete Caldera.

Much of the festival will take place outdoors on two stages overlooking Stony Brook Harbor, as well inside the Jazz Loft at 275 Christian Avenue in Stony Brook. This year’s festival also features two new gallery exhibits inside The Jazz Loft: A photography exhibit by Ildi Tillmann and paintings by Ukranian artist Oxana Uryasev.

“The year’s 8th annual Harbor Jazz Festival line-up promises to deliver an extraordinary experience and unique opportunity to hear performances from some of the finest Jazz artists in the world,” said Tom Manuel, President and Founder of The Jazz Loft. “Many of the acts booked for this year’s festival perform at some of New York’s top venues and clubs. It’s amazing for our Long Island community that this years’ festival brings them all right here in our own backyard.”

This year, outdoor concerts on Saturday, Sept. 23, will take place throughout the day on two stages: one on the Jazz Loft’s front lawn, and the second location across the street on the Stony Brook Village Green. All concerts on Saturday are FREE to the public! Just bring a lawn chair or blanket. (In the event of inclement weather, the concerts will take place inside The Jazz Loft.)

Shows for Sept. 20, 21 and 22 are ticketed events. For a full schedule, visit www.thejazzloft.org. For more information, call 631-751-1895.

The full schedule for the Harbor Jazz Festival:

Sept. 20 (Wednesday) 7 p.m.

Opening Reception & Jam Session with the Keenan Zach Trio

All tickets $10

Sept. 21 (Thursday) 7-9:30 p.m.

The Bad Little Big Band, featuring guest artist Ken Peplowski on clarinet

The 12-member Bad Little Big Band led by pianist Rich Iacona and vocalist Madeline Kole accompanies the band.

Tickets: $30 Adult, $25 Senior, $20 Student, $15 Child, children under 5 free.

Sept. 22 (Friday) 7-9:30 p.m.

The Nicole Zuraitis Quintet

Grammy-award nominated Nicole Zuraitis

Tickets $30, $25, $20

Sept. 23 (Saturday) – All Saturday shows are OUTDOORS and FREE! In the event of inclement weather, the concerts will take place inside The Jazz Loft.

Village Green Stage:

1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Hye Seon Hong Jazz Orchestra

4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Mingus Big Band

7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tom Manuel and The Jazz Loft Big Band, featuring Pete Caldera

Jazz Loft Lawn Stage:

3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Warren Vache Ensemble with Warren Vache on cornet; Earl Sauls on bass and Eddie Montero on accordion.

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sam Dillon and Andrew Gould Quintet

All Saturday Events on the Stony Brook Village Green and are FREE to the general public.

This article originally appeared in TBR News Media’s Harvest Times supplement on Sept. 14.