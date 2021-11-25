Harbor Country Day School students host annual food drive Arts & EntertainmentCommunityEducationFood & DrinkHolidaysKidsTimes of Smithtown by Press Release - November 25, 2021 0 27 1 of 5 Photo from Harbor Country Day School Photo from Harbor Country Day School Photo from Harbor Country Day School Photo from Harbor Country Day School Photo from Harbor Country Day School GIVING BACK To celebrate the spirit of giving this holiday season, the students of St. James’ Harbor Country Day School’s Student Council conducted their annual food drive to benefit the Smithtown Emergency Food Pantry. Over the course of two weeks, more than 500 pieces of nonperishable food items were collected. On Nov. 15, those donated items were then delivered to the Food Pantry by Student Council officers. As shared by Pat Westlake, the Director of the Smithtown Emergency Food Pantry, “The Smithtown Food Pantry looks forward to welcoming the students from Harbor Country Day School – as their green bus pulls into our driveway we know it is filled with food that the students have collected. The smiling students have collected the food, sorted, and packed it. They now carry it into the pantry where it will be distributed to our neighbors who suer from food insecurity. The pantry relies solely on donations and Harbor Country Day School greatly helps us to fulll our mission of providing assistance to all who come to us. During October we estimate that we provided over 15,000 meals to our clients and we look forward to continuing our eorts as the holiday season approaches.” The Smithtown Emergency Food Pantry has been serving Smithtown and the surrounding communities since it was founded in 1984. In 2021, the organization provided Thanksgiving dinner xings for close to 300 local families.