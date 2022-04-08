Gypsy Hair Lounge celebrates grand opening of ‘Mondays at Racine’

Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich, Suffolk County Legislator Kara Hahn and members of the Three Village Chamber of Commerce attended the grand opening of “Mondays at Racine” at Gypsy Hair Lounge in the Three Village Shopping Center, 1389 Route 25A in Setauket on March 28.

“Mondays at Racine” is a not-for-profit organization that strives to increase a sense of control with wellness, beauty and therapeutic services for anyone experiencing the side effects of cancer. When patients go through chemotherapy treatment, they look in the mirror and are reminded every day of their medical condition. The physical effects, such as hair loss, nail discoloration and weight loss, take a toll both physically and internally. The program is open to anyone regardless of age or gender.

“Last week, I had the honor of attending the official opening of ‘Mondays at Racine’ at Gypsy Hair Lounge in Setauket. It was a beautiful event supported by many members of our community. Cancer has touched almost every family in our community in one way or another, and we know all too well the impact it can have on a patient’s physical appearance and emotional well-being. ‘Mondays at Racine’ partners with charter programs like Gypsy Hair Lounge all throughout Long Island to offer free services that help remind those with cancer of how beautiful they are,” said Councilmember Kornreich.

For more information, call 631-374-6397 or visit [email protected]