It’s back! The Greenlawn Fire Department’s Fireman’s Fair, 23 Boulevard Ave., Greenlawn will return on Sept. 2 (parade night), Sept. 3, Sept. 4 and Sept. 6. The schedule is as follows:

Fireman’s Parade at 7 p.m. Thursday along Broadway in Greenlawn

7 to 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

Closed on Sunday.

5 to 11 p.m. Monday.

New York State’s longest-running Fireman’s Fair, the event will feature lots of family fun, food and raffles with great prizes. Rain dates are Sept. 10 and 11. For more information, call 631-261-9106.