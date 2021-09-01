Video: Recipe for Tart Lime Smoothie

A Luscious Lime Smoothie for Hot Summer Days

(Culinary.net) During summer months, it’s common for many people to want to spend as much time outside enjoying the weather as possible. From the minute they wake up to when the sun goes down (and beyond), nearly everyone wants to take advantage of the warm summer heat. Especially kids, who often want to enjoy their break from school for the year.

From beach towels and sunglasses to swimsuits and flip flops, almost everything you need to enjoy some fun in the sun is likely already on-hand. However, summer can be so much sweeter with a fresh and fruity drink in your hand. Made with fresh ingredients, this drink is a perfect addition to any poolside party.

Next time you are looking to relax outdoors all day, try this Tart Lime Smoothie, which is filled with fresh fruit and cool enough to wash away that summer warmth. This chilled, tart drink will have everyone in the family ready to go for round two down the water slide.

Light, fresh and a little bit frothy, this smoothie has a unique texture that may leave you wishing for a second cup the moment you take your first sip. Find more fun summer recipes at Culinary.net.

If you made this recipe at home, use #MyCulinaryConnection on your favorite social network to share your work.

Tart Lime Smoothie

Yield: 1 1/2 cups

Ingredients:

2 kiwis, peeled and halved

2 ripe bananas

3 tablespoons fresh mint, chopped

2 limes, juice only

1 cup orange juice

2 cups ice, crushed

Directions:

In blender, blend kiwis, bananas, mint, lime juice, orange juice and ice until smooth.

Pour into glasses to serve.

See video of recipe here.