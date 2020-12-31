Greenlawn FD to hold blood drive on Jan. 4

The Greenlawn Fire Department, 23 Boulevard Avenue, Greenlawn hosts its first blood drive of the year on Monday, Jan. 4 in the Meeting Room from 2:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Blood Donors are essential. The public health crisis and events across the county will continue to impact the blood supply. If you’re healthy and able to visit a donor center or blood drive, we are urging you to make an immediate appointment to help keep the blood supply strong.

Appointments are required – no walk-ins will be permitted.

CLICK HERE TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT

Questions? Call 631-261-9103.