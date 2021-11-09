Gallery North kicks off season with Deck the Halls exhibit, Holiday Market

Deck the Halls, Gallery North’s annual group exhibition of small original works for holiday giving, returns from Nov. 12 to Dec. 19.

Enjoy artworks by over 50 local and regional artists in a range of media, including painting, printmaking, works on paper, sculpture, glassware, and more. The exhibition offers an excellent opportunity to support local artists and local business, and features a diverse selection of affordable, exciting, original artworks for everyone on your list.

In addition, Gallery North also features a large assortment of artisan created jewelry, handmade crafts, and decorations within the Shop at Gallery North, as well as clothing and artist-made greeting cards produced in the Studio at Gallery North. They also offer the gift of an art class or workshop to an aspiring artist, child, or adult.

An opening reception will be held on Friday, Nov. 12, from 6 to 8 p.m. and will be free and open to the public.

Deck the Halls is generously sponsored by WFC Architects, Suffolk County Department of Economic Development and Planning, and DIME Bank.

———————————————————————————————————————————

As a complement to this year’s group exhibition, Deck the Halls, Gallery North will partner with the Three Village Historical Society and WUSB 90.1 FM/107.3 FM Stony Brook, to present The Holiday Market, a series of new outdoor events held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays from Nov. 27 to Dec. 18.

The purpose of The Holiday Market is to provide the community with an alternative to holiday shopping indoors and will offer an excellent opportunity to support local artists and businesses within a free, outdoor, safe, and socially distanced setting, complete with food by local eateries and live music by local musicians.

Holiday shoppers will find a diverse selection of affordable, exciting, original paintings, prints, photography, ceramics, pottery, woodwork, glassware, artisan created jewelry, handmade crafts, decorations, and clothing — perfect gifts for everyone on your list.

Gallery North is located at 90 North Country Road, Setauket. The gallery is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 631-751-2676 or visit www.gallerynorth.org.