Wildcats crush Red Devils

Senior running back Max Barone finds a hole in the Wildcats 70-13 rout over Center Moriches in the out-bracket playoff round Nov 5. Bill Landon photo
Senior nose tackle Anthony Giordano #55 and Shoreham’s Ryan Herr in on the tackle in the Wildcats playoff opener Nov. 5. Credit: Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior Dylan Kiely jets up-field for the Wildcats in the opening round of post season Nov 5. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior Dylan Kiely lunges for extra yardage for the Wildcats in the opening round of post season Nov 5. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior Dylan Kiely jets up-field for the Wildcats in the opening round of post season Nov 5. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior Dylan Kiely up the right sideline for the Wildcats in the opening round of post season Nov 5. Photo by Bill Landon
Dylan Zahn scrambles out of the pocket in a Wildcats 70-13 rout over Center Moriches in the out-bracket playoff round Nov 5. Bill Landon photo
Dylan Zahn lunges for extra yardage in the Wildcats 70-13 rout over Center Moriches at home Nov 5. Bill Landon photo
Dylan Zahn throws deep for the Wildcats in a 70-13 rout over Center Moriches at home Nov 5. Bill Landon photo
Dylan Zahn throws over the middle for the Wildcats in a 70-13 rout over Center Moriches at home Nov 5. Bill Landon photo
Senior wide receiver Liam Leonard with the TD catch in the Wildcats 70-13 rout over Center Moriches in the out-bracket playoff round Nov 5. Bill Landon photo
Senior wide receiver Liam Leonard with the TD catch in the Wildcats 70-13 rout over Center Moriches in the out-bracket playoff round Nov 5. Bill Landon photo
Senior wide receiver Liam Leonard with the interception for the Wildcats at home against Center Moriches in the out-bracket playoff round Nov 5. Bill Landon photo
Senior Running back Max Barone follows lead blockers in the Wildcats 70-13 rout over Center Moriches in the out-bracket playoff round Nov 5. Bill Landon photo
Shoreham-Wading River running back Max Barone cuts up-field in the opening round of post season against Center Moriches Nov 5. Bill Landon
Senior running back Max Barone finds a hole in the Wildcats 70-13 rout over Center Moriches in the out-bracket playoff round Nov 5. Bill Landon photo
Senior running back Max Barone finds a hole in the Wildcats 70-13 rout over Center Moriches in the out-bracket playoff round Nov 5. Bill Landon photo
Shoreham-Wading River running-back Ryan Herr powers his way up-field in the opening round of post season Nov 5. Photo by Bill Landon
Touchdown Wildcats
Freshman Will Hart bolts out of the backfield for the Wildcats in a 70-13 rout over Center Moriches in the out-bracket playoff round Nov 5. Bill Landon photo
Will Hart touchdown.
Freshman Will Hart for the touchdown for the Wildcats in a 70-13 rout over Center Moriches Nov 5. Bill Landon photo

When Center Moriches the No. 8 seed met Shoreham-Wading River the No. 1 seed in the opening round of the football playoff season, the results were predictable. 

But the Red Devils ran into a freight train Friday night at Thomas A Cutinella Memorial Field when the Wildcats crushed their visitors 70-13. 

Leading the way for the Wildcats was freshman Will Hart who found the endzone four times, seniors Max Barone scored three with teammate Liam Leonard punching in twice. 

Ryan Herr the junior rounded out the scoring for the Wildcats who are now 8-1 and will host the semi-final round Nov. 12. 

Game time is set for 7 p.m. and tickets can be purchased online at gofan.co/app/school/NYSPHSAAXI for $8 or $10 at the door.

— All photos by Bill Landon

