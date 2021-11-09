Wildcats crush Red Devils

1 of 21

When Center Moriches the No. 8 seed met Shoreham-Wading River the No. 1 seed in the opening round of the football playoff season, the results were predictable.

But the Red Devils ran into a freight train Friday night at Thomas A Cutinella Memorial Field when the Wildcats crushed their visitors 70-13.

Leading the way for the Wildcats was freshman Will Hart who found the endzone four times, seniors Max Barone scored three with teammate Liam Leonard punching in twice.

Ryan Herr the junior rounded out the scoring for the Wildcats who are now 8-1 and will host the semi-final round Nov. 12.

Game time is set for 7 p.m. and tickets can be purchased online at gofan.co/app/school/NYSPHSAAXI for $8 or $10 at the door.

— All photos by Bill Landon