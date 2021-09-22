Home Arts & Entertainment Friday Night Face Off returns to Theatre Three
Friday Night Face Off returns to Theatre Three
Don’t miss the return of Friday Night Face Off on Theatre Three’s Second Stage, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson on Sept. 24 at 10:30 p.m. Grab some friends and head to Theatre Three for a night of improv comedy and laughs! Tickets are $15 per person at the door for ages 16 and older. Buy one get one free this Friday only!
*COVID protocols will be in place. Check website for updates.
For more information, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.