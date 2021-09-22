Theatre Three welcomes psychic Robert E. Hansen Sept. 23

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson welcomes Psychic Medium Robert E. Hansen on Thursday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. as he takes you on a journey through the other side of the veil. Hansen will share with the audiences his Psychic gifts of communication with loved ones that have crossed over to the other side. Messages of love will be randomly demonstrated to the audience and sensitively shared through Robert’s extraordinary ability. Don’t miss this special event!! Tickets are $35 per person.

*Please see below for the theater’s COVID policy.

COVID-19 Policy Statement

Due to the recent increase in Covid-19 cases and our ever-changing public health safety environment, THEATRE THREE is implementing the following protocols.

As of August 11, 2021:

All THEATRE THREE patrons must wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.

As of September 1, 2021:

In addition to the above mask requirement, all THEATRE THREE patrons (ages 12 and over) must be fully vaccinated* with an FDA-authorized vaccine to attend performances. Therefore, all patrons entering the theater must show a Vaccination Card or Excelsior Pass along with a valid ID.

Children under the age of 12 may attend performances with a fully vaccinated adult as long as the children wear masks throughout their time at the theater.

Please understand these protocols are for the safety and health of our patrons, employees, and community. Again, we thank you in advance for your cooperation.

*“Fully vaccinated” means the performance date you are attending must be:

at least 14 days after your second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

or

at least 14 days after your single dose of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine.

Theatre Three’s COVID-19 protocols remain subject to change. Any policy adjustments will be found on our website and social media as well as communicated to ticket holders in advance of their performance.

For more information, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.