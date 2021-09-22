Legislator Nick Caracappa tours Suffolk County Farm

1 of 3

Suffolk County Legislator Nick Caracappa was recently invited to tour the Suffolk County Farm in Yaphank, operated by Cornell Cooperative Extension (CCE). Caracappa’s colleague, Legislator Jim Mazzarella also attended.

According to CCE’s website, The Suffolk County Farm and Education Center’s mission is to provide hands-on research-based learning to all residents with themes in agriculture, animal sciences, history, STEM, healthy living, and life skills in a unique year-round learning environment and in community spaces. The Farm’s vision is to connect with the County’s agricultural heritage and to pave the way for a bright, healthy, and sustainable future.

The tour included a tractor tour of the facility, which includes sunflower and cornfields, animals, a playground and various gardens.

Also in attendance were 32 National Grid employees, volunteering their services as part of the company’s “Project C” initiative. Project C is a program designed to transcend convention and create a more equitable future. In collaboration with the people of New York State, Project C wishes to inspire positive change — from neighborhood beautification to workforce development. Legislators Caracappa and Mazzarella presented each volunteer a Certificate of Recognition for their volunteer work.

“I’d like to thank Vanessa Lockel, CCE’s Executive Director, Vicki Fleming, the Director for Suffolk County Farm, as well as farm employees for a tour of this incredible county facility that has so much to offer. Whether it be in the way of education or for family recreation, the farm programs and events provide something for everyone,” stated Legislator Caracappa. “I’d also like to offer a special thanks to the employees of National Grid who volunteered their time to work the farm today. Suffolk County Farm truly is a resource run by and for the community.”