Free virtual screening of anti-bullying documentary ‘The Upstanders’ Dec. 3

The Town of Smithtown Youth Bureau has partnered with the Smithtown Horizons Counseling and Education Center and the Town of Smithtown Youth and Community Alliance to host a free virtual screening of the anti-bullying documentary “The Upstanders.” The screening will take place on Thursday, December 3 at 6 p.m. via Zoom. “The Upstanders” is a 55 minute film, to be followed by a Q & A session featuring a panel of professionals from the film.

“Families can watch the film together and discuss their own thoughts about bullying, perhaps even bringing to light a bullying situation that a young person may be experiencing.” – Stacey Sanders, Smithtown Youth Bureau Director

Students can earn community service credit through the Town’s Youth & Community Alliance for registering and participating in this virtual community education event. Interested participants must register, watch the film and subsequent Q&A session, then email the Youth Bureau at [email protected] to request certificates be emailed to them.

“This film is a perfect way to really address many of the Youth and Community Alliance’s primary areas of focus: Substance Abuse; Healthy Relationships; and Bullying.” – Kelly Devito, Smithtown Horizons Youth Services Coordinator

About “The Upstanders”:

The Upstanders is a new documentary film by IndieFlix Foundation about resilience and the power of connection to end bullying. The film explores cyber-bullying, bullying among friends, families, co-workers and the brain science behind it all.

This film is appropriate for anyone 13 and older, and is a good conversation starter when viewed as a family. Even with less social interaction temporarily due to coronavirus limitations, cyberbullying still persists. “The Upstanders” is relevant not only for those who personally experience bullying, but also for adults and students who witness or become aware of bullying (bystanders). “The Upstanders” encourages people to stand up when they see or become aware of something wrong happening, and explains how people can be upstanders in a safe way.

The film also encourages viewers, young and old, to seek balance in their life, particularly with their use of social media. Although potentially addictive and a vehicle for bullying, social media can be a positive form of communication. “The Upstanders” is about resilience, connection and fostering healthy communication, on and off-line.

Registration is required in advance in order to attend. To register, visit: https://www.smithtownny.gov/215/Youth-Bureau or via Facebook https://www.facebook.com/smithtownyouthbureau/.