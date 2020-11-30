Repub. Election Commissioner: Zeldin’s Reelection ‘Mathematically Certain’

LaLota Says a “Few Days” of Counting Left

With the number of absentee ballots counted so far, the GOP commissioner of the bipartisan Suffolk County Board of Elections said U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin’s (R-NY1) reelection over Democratic challenger Nancy Goroff is “mathematically certain.”

“I expect to certify the race in about a week — with the results showing Congressman Zeldin won by almost 50,000 votes,” BOE Commissioner Nick LaLota said in an email statement. The incumbent congressional representative had a lead of over 60,000 votes by the end of in-person vote counting Nov. 3. Absentee ballot counting began Nov. 16.

While Goroff and her election staff said on Election Day they had to wait for the results of in-person voting, Zeldin released a statement that night declaring victory. In it he also thanked Goroff for the race.

“As America enters its next chapter, I am confident we will defeat the coronavirus and continue growing our economy,” the incumbent said in that Nov. 3 statement.

Zeldin’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for any kind of new statement based on the commissioner’s election call.

A representative from Goroff’s campaign said they are waiting for additional absentee ballots to be counted before putting out any kind of statement.

Other closely-watched races still have not been called, including the race for New York Senate District 1 between Democrat Laura Ahearn and Republican Anthony Palumbo.

On Nov. 21, Newsday reported that a part time BOE ballot counter tested positive for COVID-19, and that election officials had to suspend counting until the following Tuesday. Several individuals were required to quarantine. LaLota said that action did not result in a significant delay in counting.

“Despite a single-digit number of the board’s 123 employees testing positive for COVID, and quarantine orders for those who were in ‘close contact’ with those who tested positive, those unaffected Board employees remain dedicated to their work of counting the remainder of Suffolk’s 170,000 absentee ballots,” the Republican commissioner said in an additional statement. “Observing proper COVID protocols, the board expects the counting of absentee ballots to conclude in a few days.”