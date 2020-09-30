Free technology workshop for seniors in Smithtown

Free technology workshop for seniors in Smithtown

by -
0 4
Stock photo

Tech Savvy Seniors

Did you know? The Smithtown Historical Society offers a free technology workshop for seniors every other Friday at 11 a.m. in the Frank Brush Barn, 211 E. Main St., Smithtown. Get your questions answered about cell phones, tablets, laptops and more. Topics change weekly, so call or email ahead of time to see what you’ll be learning! Please bring your device (laptop, tablet, or cell phone) to class. Next workshop is Oct. 2. Free. Register by calling 631-265-6768 or email [email protected]

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0 5

0 582

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply