Italian language classes for the community

The Center for Italian Studies at Stony Brook University offers a series of online Italian classes for adults designed to  expose participants to the Italian language and culture. On-line courses using video conferencing and distance learning technologies are offered in Elementary, Intermediate, and Advanced Italian,  each scheduled in 20 two hour sessions fr a total of 40 hours of instruction, form October 10 to April 6. Class times are Saturdays 10 a.m. to noon or Tuesdays, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Cost per course is $260.  For additional information or for a registration form, visit  www.stonybrook.edu/italianstudies or call 631-632-7444.

