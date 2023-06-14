Free Senior Safety Presentation heads to Mount Sinai

Mt. Sinai Congregational Church, 233 North Country Road, Mount Sinai invites the surrounding community to attend a free “Senior Safety” presentation by Officer Sergio Moller on Wednesday, June 21 at 2 p.m. in Voorhees Hall. The presentation will cover cons and scams, personal protection, shopping and banking, ID theft, safety on the road, home protection, and services for seniors. Call Jayne at the church office to reserve your seat. 631-473-1582.